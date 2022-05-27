Juventus has several players out of contract at the end of this season, and they have been in talks with some of them.

The club has decided not to renew the contracts of Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, while extending the deal of Juan Cuadrado for another year.

The futures of more players need to be decided, and one of them is Mattia De Sciglio.

The defender spent last season on loan at Lyon before returning to play a pivotal role in Juve in the just-concluded campaign.

The full-back seems to be a favourite of Max Allegri, and the manager still wants to work with him.

Because he is yet to sign an extension, some fans might think he is leaving, but Calciomercato reports that everyone is relaxed about the situation because they know their relationship will continue, and he would eventually sign a contract extension.

Juve FC Says

Playing for a top club like Juventus is a privilege that players all over the world dream of, and De Sciglio will not want to deprive himself of it.

The full-back is a key squad member, and he provides us with the necessary depth to challenge for titles in different competitions.

If we keep him, we wouldn’t have to sign another full-back because he is adept at playing on both wings.