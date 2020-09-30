Juventus are closing in on signature of Man United’s Sancho alternative

Juventus are closing in on a deal to sign Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina at present.

La Viola chief Rocco Commisso admitted that ‘anything can happen’ with regards to the future of his star asset, shortly after the loss to Inter Milan on Saturday, when speaking to reporters after the match (via CalcioMercato).

This was the first inclination that a deal could well be struck, and we are now believed to have moved forward with things.

La Repubblica via TuttoJuve states that an offer has been readied for La Viola with a €20 Million two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy for €40 Million at the end.

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina will agree to these terms, but the offer is expected to be out of the reach of AC Milan, who are also linked.

The DailyMail claims that he has already turned down a move to Manchester United following their failure to land Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

TuttoSport however state that a deal to sign Chiesa will depend on the future of Douglas Costa, who we have so far struggled to part with.

The thought of having Chiesa and Kulusevski playing on either wing is an exciting prospect, and one I hope we can enjoy watching this season, and while the latter report claims there is stumbling blocks on the deal, I feel like our club will find a way to make it happen.

Would Chiesa be a big hit in Turin? Is there any doubt that Juve will get the deal over the line?

Patrick