“Juventus are in clear recovery” Del Piero impressed by Juventus’ run of form

Former Juventus captain Alessandro Del Piero has hailed the Bianconeri for their recovery after they secured a fourth straight 1-0 win yesterday.

They beat Zenit Saint Petersburg to maintain their fine return to form even though they haven’t played the best of football in some of those matches.

Juve had started this campaign so poorly that they were beaten by Empoli and drew against Udinese.

However, they have since turned the corner, but they have also been criticised for winning matches by just a lone goal.

Each of their last four matches has ended in 1-0 wins and not everyone is happy, but Del Piero insists it demonstrates that they are making progress.

He claims that the simplest of logic shows that the best way to win a match is to not concede.

If you can achieve that, then you don’t need to score many goals as a single strike would be enough to give you all the points.

“Juventus are in clear recovery in all aspects,” Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia and pointed at the defensive record in recent weeks.

“Not conceding goals to win is the old rule, but it’s always important,” Del Piero said. “It gives awareness to your defensive phase; it gives you peace of mind.

“Juventus have the talent up front to score the goals. It’s simple match: if I sooner or later score and don’t concede, it’s much easier to win games.”