AC Milan fought really hard to add Ardon Jashari to their squad from Club Brugge, but he is now struggling for form and relevance on their team.

Max Allegri was convinced he needed the Swiss midfielder, which pushed AC Milan to refuse to take no for an answer in their pursuit. The transfer eventually went through, with expectations that he would receive significant game time, although that has not materialised so far. His progress has therefore become a key talking point among supporters and analysts alike.

Struggles for Game Time at AC Milan

He continues to struggle for minutes, with AC Milan relying on more experienced players in midfield. As a result, his role has been limited, and his development has stalled for now.

This lack of involvement has also raised questions about how quickly he can adapt to the demands of the squad.

The situation has attracted attention elsewhere, with Juventus now monitoring his progress closely. The Turin club believe there may be an opportunity to provide him with a more prominent role. Juventus are assessing whether a move could benefit both the player and its long-term squad planning.

Juventus Interest and Possible Move

Luciano Allegri would reportedly like to work with the 23-year-old midfielder, and Juventus are said to be keen to strengthen their squad in that area. According to Il Bianconero, Juve are interested in bringing him to Turin and improving their midfield options.

The report suggests that Juventus believe he could enhance their team and is prepared to offer more consistent playing time should he make the switch. AC Milan still views him as part of their long-term plans, but interest from Turin could test their position. His situation is therefore being watched closely by both clubs as the summer period approaches.

Discussions are expected to continue.