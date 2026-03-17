Juventus and Sassuolo have maintained a strong business relationship, which has facilitated the transfer of players between the two clubs over several seasons. At the conclusion of the current campaign, this collaboration could continue, with a report from Calciomercato indicating that Juventus are interested in Ismael Koné.

Sassuolo have a reputation for developing promising talents, often signing players at an early stage of their careers and nurturing them into world-class performers. Koné represents the latest young prospect to attract attention, and Juventus are reportedly taking steps to ensure he does not join a rival club.

Potential Transfer Discussions

According to the report, discussions between the clubs regarding Koné’s future are expected to begin in the coming weeks. Juventus could be given priority in securing his signature, reflecting the strength of their ongoing relationship with Sassuolo. The Bianconeri have conducted multiple scouting missions to evaluate the midfielder, all of which have yielded positive assessments and reinforced their interest in completing a transfer.

Juventus’ Midfield Challenges

Sassuolo are likely to receive inquiries from other clubs regarding Koné once the season concludes. However, if Juventus maintain their interest, the midfielder would reportedly favour a move to Turin over other Serie A options. This aligns with the club’s need to strengthen a midfield that has struggled this season, with several underperforming players, including Teun Koopmeiners, potentially approaching the end of their tenure.

A successful acquisition of Koné would therefore address Juventus’ squad deficiencies while continuing the productive transfer pipeline with Sassuolo, allowing both clubs to benefit from a mutually advantageous arrangement. The coming weeks are expected to be decisive in determining whether this promising transfer materialises.