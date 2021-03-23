“Juventus are missing 20 goals from Paulo Dybala” Vieri defends Pirlo

Former Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri has backed Andrea Pirlo after Juventus’ latest capitulation and says he should remain their manager next season.

The former midfielder has seen his Juve team become beatable by the worst of opponents after Benevento secured a victory over them at the Allianz Stadium at the weekend.

That loss means that they have fallen 10 points behind Inter Milan in the race for the league title, coupled with their exit from the Champions League at the hands of FC Porto.

Considering that they have been the dominant side in Italy for some years now and still have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo on their books, fans know this has been a poor campaign.

Managers pay with their jobs when their team performs poorly and there have been calls for Pirlo to be sacked.

However, Vieri says after winning nine consecutive titles, it was inevitable that they would be stopped at some point.

He also said the continuous absence of Paulo Dybala has contributed to their poor season because the Argentinean guarantees 20 goals per season.

“Juventus are not doing well, for so many reasons,” said Vieri during ‘Bobo TV’ on Twitch via Football Italia.

“Next season I would stick with Pirlo without thinking twice. Juventus have been eliminated from the Champions League, and they are not going so well in Serie A.

“However, after nine titles in a row, it can happen not to win. Juventus are missing 20 goals from Paulo Dybala, he is not a regular player, he is a champion. Juventus have young players, but it takes time.”