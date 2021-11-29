Juventus are no longer odds-on for Champions League qualification

Bookmakers now believe that Juventus will not finish in the top four of Serie A, ranking them as a 6-4(2.5) shot according to TuttoJuve.

The Old Lady have started the new season worse than their previous one, losing five of our opening 14 matches in the division, and currently sit 14 points off the top of the table.

Max Allegri was brought back to the club in the summer to steady the sinking ship, and on the field it has been much the same as last term under Andrea Pirlo.

The inexperienced manager was still unbeaten in the division at this point in the term however, albeit whilst suffering a number of draws which had left them trailing for the scudetto also. In fact our first league defeat under Pirlo came on December 22 when we took on Fiorentina, with that loss inspiring fight in his players, but unfortunately that was short-lived.

Of course, we have to consider that we had Cristiano Ronaldo doing his magic last term, so it isn’t the fairest of comparisons, although Paulo Dybala has been fit more regularly this term than the previous term, which would have been a huge boost to Pirlo also.

I don’t believe we would have been odds-against to finish inside the top four up until March or April, before saving ourselves on the final day of the season, but the team definitely has a huge job to do now to turn this around.