Juventus are pressuring Bundesliga star to join them ahead of the competition

Juventus is one of the teams looking to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Austrian is currently running down his contract at the European champions and he is set to leave them.

He and the club wanted to continue their relationship, but the Germans couldn’t offer him a contract that was worth signing.

He is now set to leave them. If the Germans want to get a transfer fee from his sale, they will have to sell him in the January transfer window, else they will lose him for nothing next summer.

Juventus isn’t the only team that is looking to sign him with Calciomercato claiming that they face significant competition from other top European sides in their bid to land him.

The report then adds that the Bianconeri are putting pressure on the defender to end his association with Bayern and to join them.

It didn’t state if Juve were looking to sign him in the January transfer window or on a free transfer when this season ends.

Alaba has emerged as one of the top defenders in Europe for a long time now and the Austrian will be a valuable addition to the Bianconeri team should he join them.

He has asked for 15m euros per season at Bayern the report claims and it remains unclear if he will lower that demand for Juve or if the Italian champions will agree to pay him that.