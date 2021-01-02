Juventus are reportedly buying players to rejuvenate their team for the future

Juventus made some interesting buys in the last transfer window, with the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as their manager also a curious decision.

The former midfielder hasn’t had a senior managerial role before now and they made him their new boss, tasked with winning another title.

They also supported him with players in the transfer window, but curiously, they were younger than the club is used to signing.

Tuttojuve is now reporting that their transfer business in the summer was deliberate.

The signing of the likes of Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie was done because the club is deliberately trying to phase out their older stars.

The report says that the average age of their players has dropped significantly, and it isn’t out of place because that is what the club wants.

At the average age of 25 years, this makes them the sixth youngest team in the Italian top flight, and they are the youngest they have been in a long time.

With the club struggling in the league this season, they might decide to add some older players to their team in the summer, unless these youngsters win the league for them.