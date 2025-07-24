Juventus may have started their pre-season on Thursday, but Igor Tudor’s squad is far from complete.

The Bianconeri have already acquired the services of Jonathan David on a free transfer, while Francisco Conceicao has been bought from Porto after spending the previous campaign on loan in Turin.

Moreover, Juve have struck an agreement with the Dragao for the double transfer of Alberto Costa and Joao Mario. The 25-year-old Portuguese right-back has already arrived to complete his medical and sign his contract for the Serie A giants.

But despite pulling off three signings already, La Gazzetta dello Sport insists that Juventus need at least another five new arrivals to round off their summer transfer campaign.

The first order of business is to strengthen the attack by adding another centre-forward. Bringing back Randal Kolo Muani remains the priority for the club, but it remains to be seen if they can find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

The management is also keeping tabs on Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund and Bologna youngster Santiago Castro as fallback options.

Juventus are also gunning for another attacking midfielder/winger, and have already identified Jadon Sancho as their man. However, they must first offload Nico Gonzalez to make way for the Englishman.

On the other hand, signing a new backup for Michele Di Gregorio represents a less pressing need for the Old Lady. The club could trade the services of Mattia Perin for a returning Emil Audero.

As for the backline, Tudor will be looking to keep the department mostly intact, but there could be room for a new arrival like Leonardo Balerdi or Jeff Chabot.

Finally, Juventus are keen to add a new midfielder to their ranks, as Douglas Luiz, Fabio Miretti and even Weston McKennie could be on their way out, but his identity remains shrouded in mystery.