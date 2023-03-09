“Juventus are the favourites” Freiburg coach piles the pressure on Juve

Freiburg manager Christian Streich has piled pressure on Juventus by insisting the Bianconeri are the favourites to win their Europa League tie.

The Germans visit the Bianconeri today as they seek to prove their worth in front of the home crowd and try to win.

Juve remains suspect in Europe this season after crashing out of the Champions League at the group stages and struggling in the first leg of their last Europa League tie.

But the Bianconeri are a much bigger club when compared to Freiburg and should eliminate the Germans.

Streich said via Football Italia:

“Juventus are the favourites, so people in Italy and in Turin expect Juve to go forward in the competition, but nothing is to be taken for granted in football.

“We are coming here to get a good result, to play good football and tomorrow we’ll see how the first part of this tie goes. We need the capacity to defend in a proactive way and courage when we have the ball so that we can push forward.”

Juve FC Says

We should easily beat Freiburg over two legs as one of the top sides in Europe, but football on the continent is different and we must do our talking on the pitch.

As much as Streich seems to be taking the heat away from his players, he is telling the truth and we have to live up to the expectations of being the favourites in this fixture.