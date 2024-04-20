According to journalist Vittorio Oreggia, Juventus is a poor team to watch at the moment, as the Bianconeri struggled to a 2-2 draw against Cagliari last night.

As the games come and go, it is difficult to say Juve has been improving over the last few weeks, which makes it easy to call for the end of Max Allegri’s spell as the club’s manager.

The Bianconeri gaffer has been doing all he can to make things better, but his team does not show signs of improvement.

Their game against Cagliari was another reminder of how poorly the men in black and white can perform.

They struggled against an opponent that they should easily defeat on a good day, and it has seen them branded as unwatchable.

Vittorio Oreggia said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus are unwatchable. Anyone who coaches her is unwatchable, anyone who goes on the pitch is unwatchable, anyone who says they are satisfied with the coach is unlistenable. Thinking about this team in the Champions League is an extreme exercise. For months now the trend has been one of relegation.”

If we’re being honest, this has been a tough period for the team, and we have not expected much from them so far.

The boys seem to be tired of their manager, and the gaffer has also run out of ideas for improving his team’s performance.

What we need now is an end to the season so we can make changes to improve how we play next term.