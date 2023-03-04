Juventus are you listening? Guardiola dreams of managing in Serie A

Pep Guardiola is arguably the best coach in the world and after stints in Spain, Germany and England, the Spanish manager could head to Italy next. Juventus might want to prepare.

Pep has done a fantastic job on the bench of Manchester City in the last few seasons and recently signed a new contract binding him to the English champions for at least two more seasons.

It remains unclear how many more seasons he will spend in England, but his assistant has revealed he dreams of managing in the Italian top flight.

Manuel Estiarte told Radio Bruno via Football Italia:

“We keep a close eye on Italian football. Pep adores Italy and Italian culture, we talk about it often.

“It’s his dream to work in Italy, but as things stand today, there are problems. The culture is completely different in England, they allow you to focus on work during the week.

“In Italy and Spain, the papers have to write something every day and this takes away some of the focus on the work.”

Juve FC Says

Pep is one of the best coaches in the world, but one thing about the Spaniard is that he functions better at a club with enormous resources.

He has spent so much money trying to help City win the Champions League and they have also won many domestic trophies along the way.

Juve is the biggest club in Italy and will probably win the race for his signature when the time comes.