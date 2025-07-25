Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik can’t catch a break these days, as he has now injured himself while working in the gym on the first day of pre-season.

The 31-year-old missed the entire 2024/25 campaign through injury. He has been on the sidelines since hurting his knee in June 2024.

The Polish star was seemingly close to returning to the pitch on a few occasions, only to suffer a relapse each time.

Juventus announce new Milik injury

After multiple surgeries, Milik is hoping to put his career back on track, but his spell of bad luck isn’t showing any signs of disappearing.

According to the official Juventus website, Milik had an accident in the gym on the first day of pre-season, thus suffering a lacerated-concussion injury to the right anterior tibial region.

The good news is that the striker will only miss seven days of action, at least based on the initial assessment made by the club’s medical staff. Nevertheless, this ominous incident at the start of the training camp won’t do his confidence any favours.

What’s the plan for Arek Milik ahead of the new season?

The Tychy native is tied to the Serie A giants with a contract valid until 2027, but many believe he’s unlikely to play for Juventus next season.

There were some reports in previous months indicating that the club would be open to rescinding his contract. However, other sources believe that the Bianconeri would prefer to either sell him, albeit for a low transfer fee, or perhaps loan him out to another club where he can gradually regain his optimal physical condition in a less demanding environment.

In any case, if Milik ends up staying at Juventus, he would be a third-choice striker behind Jonathan David and another centre-forward who might arrive to replace Dusan Vlahovic, since the latter is no longer wanted at the club.

At this stage, Randal Kolo Muani remains the favourite for the role, even if the negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain have yet to bear fruit.