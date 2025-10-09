EMPOLI, ITALY - DECEMBER 28: Brooke Norton-Cuffy of Genoa CFC in action during the Serie A match between Empoli and Genoa at Stadio Carlo Castellani on December 28, 2024 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Genoa youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy, identifying him as the ideal solution for their wing-back issues.

This season, filling the right wing-back role has been one of the biggest dilemmas for Igor Tudor, who hasn’t been completely convinced by Joao Mario.

Therefore, the manager has opted for a temporary solution, fielding Pierre Kalulu down the right flank. However, this hasn’t always panned out well, as the French defender lacks the technical attributes required for the role, and his shift has decreased the number of available centre-backs.

Hence, Juventus will be keen to address this situation come January.

Juventus planning a move for Brooke Norton-Cuffy

As reported earlier today by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are looking to launch a new attempt to sign Nahuel Molina who is struggling for playing time at Atletico Madrid.

However, Tuttosport is proposing a different profile, claiming that Juventus have been closely monitoring Norton-Cuffy.

The 21-year-old is an Arsenal academy product who had loan spells at Lincoln City, Rotherham, Coventry and Millwall, before being sold to Genoa in the summer of 2024 for €1 million (plus €2 million in bonuses).

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

The London native enjoyed a decent first year at the Ligurian club, and then went on to win the European Championship with England U21 last summer.

This season, Norton-Cuffy has established himself as a key player in Patrick Vieira’s system. He has thus far started in all six of Genoa’s Serie A fixtures this season. In his last outing, he produced an assist for Jeff Ekhator.

Arsenal would profit from Norton-Cuffy’s transfer to Juventus

The Turin-based newspaper adds that the young wingback is a close friend of former Juventus winger, Samuel Iling-Junior (currently at West Brom).

More importantly, he is a pupil of Genoa Sporting Director, Marco Ottolini, who is widely expected to join Juventus in the coming weeks.

Finally, it should be mentioned that Arsenal have maintained a sizable sell-on fee after selling the youngster to the Grifone, so the player’s departure would generate a profit for the Gunners.