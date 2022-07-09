Juventus ask De Ligt for patience and set condition for his sale

While Juventus fans are ecstatic with the arrivals of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, the club might be preparing to part ways with Matthijs de Ligt.

A major bidding war between the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich has ensued in recent days, while the player’s heart appears set on an exit.

The Dutchman still has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024, but even the club prefers to settle for an early breakup rather than watching his value diminish due to an expiring contract.

However, the management has set a condition in order grant the defender his leave.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus have asked de Ligt to be patient, as the club won’t sanction a sale before finding a capable replacement.

Federico Cherubini and company are currently searching the market for a new center back, and several interesting names have emerged as potential candidates.

Following Giorgio Chiellini’s departure, losing de Ligt would leave Max Allegri’s with a depleted backline. Thus, it’s easy to understand the hierarchy’s logic behind the rumored condition.

Nonetheless. Juventus will have to accelerate the process, as the Dutchman’s suitors won’t wait forever, and they could end up resorting to other options on the market.