Juventus ask to delay deadline on their option to buy Milik

Last summer, Juventus secured the services of Arkadiusz Milik on an initial loan deal from Olympique Marseille which includes an option to buy.

The Bianconeri paid two million euros as loan fees, and have the right to make his stay permanent for an additional seven million (plus another two as bonuses).

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italian club will ask Marseille to delay the deadline on their option to buy the player. The current deadline is set for April 30.

As the source explains, Juventus have already made up their mind and will eventually sign Milik permanently. However, the management is hoping for an additional period to sort things out and get a better view ahead of next season.

This season, the 29-year-old has contributed with eight goals in all competitions, and should have an additional one to his name if it wasn’t for a scandalous VAR review that ruled out a last-gasp winner against Salernitana earlier this season.

Juve FC say

Like the rest of Max Allegri’s striking department, Milik hasn’t been bagging goals on a constant basis. Nevertheless, he remains a competent attacker who offers important contributions to the cause.

Moreover, his price tag remains a bargain, allowing Juventus to make a profit in case of a future sale.