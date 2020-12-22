Juventus asked about Ansu Fati, here is how much Barcelona wants

Ansu Fati is one player that the world will be talking about years from now as he looks set to take over the throne of Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

The Spanish teenager broke into the Barcelona team and he has won a place in the starting XI at the young age of 18.

Calciomercato via Tuttojuve says that Manchester United and Juventus want to sign him, but Barcelona is looking to build their team around him.

He is untouchable at the moment, but the report says that a bid of around 150m euros might be big enough for the Catalans to consider selling him.

The interest in Fati shows the direction that Juventus is looking to take now.

They signed younger players in the last transfer window and they have continued to be linked with under25 players like Manuel Locatelli.

With the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Cristiano Ronaldo not looking so young, the Bianconeri will do well to land the best young talents around Europe now.

Fati had four goals in seven league games for Barcelona before he was injured, and he is unlikely to be back in action until the new year.