All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus asked about Frenkie De Jong

May 28, 2020

Juventus made enquiries about Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong when the two clubs discussed Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio.

Both sides are reportedly keen on agreeing a player exchange deal with Pjanic reportedly having agreed a contract with Barca already.

The Blaugrana have been trying to convince midfielder Arthur Melo to go in the opposite direction, but he has reportedly said no to the deal on multiple occasions and refuses to make the switch to Juve.

RMC Sport report that the Bianconeri asked after the availability of De Jong in relation to the exchange deal, but it seems unlikely that he would move after just one year in Barcelona.

Speaking to Juve fansite Juventibus, journalist Luca Momblano suggested that in the talks, there was a ‘nod’ or ‘wink’ from De Jong’s entourage, a stark contrast from what they have encountered with Arthur.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Premier League interest in Gonzalo Higuain

May 28, 2020

Juventus to focus on Jorginho

May 28, 2020

Juventus will listen to offers for Rabiot

May 28, 2020