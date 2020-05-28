Juventus asked about Frenkie De Jong

Juventus made enquiries about Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong when the two clubs discussed Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio.

Both sides are reportedly keen on agreeing a player exchange deal with Pjanic reportedly having agreed a contract with Barca already.

The Blaugrana have been trying to convince midfielder Arthur Melo to go in the opposite direction, but he has reportedly said no to the deal on multiple occasions and refuses to make the switch to Juve.

RMC Sport report that the Bianconeri asked after the availability of De Jong in relation to the exchange deal, but it seems unlikely that he would move after just one year in Barcelona.

Speaking to Juve fansite Juventibus, journalist Luca Momblano suggested that in the talks, there was a ‘nod’ or ‘wink’ from De Jong’s entourage, a stark contrast from what they have encountered with Arthur.