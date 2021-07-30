Juventus asking for 5m euros more than what Dortmund will offer for Demiral

Juventus is open to selling Merih Demiral but even though they might have no space for him in their squad, they are playing hardball.

The Turkish defender was the fourth choice at Juve last season and he will face more competition from Daniele Rugani for a place in the squad this season.

He wants to leave and has informed the Bianconeri of that.

They are also open to selling him and his performance at Euro 2020 didn’t help to increase his value.

Juventus doesn’t seem to care as they have an idea of how much they want for him on their mind.

Calciomercato says Borussia Dortmund has a serious interest in his signature and the Germans are looking to land him in this transfer window.

They want to take him on loan with the option of a transfer for around 25m to 30m euros.

However, Juventus has set a 35m euros price tag on his head and they remain keen on getting that much from his sale.

Demiral is a fine defender, but his development since he moved to Juventus hasn’t been helped by those ahead of him.

If he falls behind Rugani in the upcoming season, it would affect him even further and Juve might sell him eventually for a significantly reduced fee.