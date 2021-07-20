Juventus’ asking price for unwanted player scares visitors

Merih Demiral faces an uncertain future at Juventus and his poor performance for the Turkish national team at Euro 2020 hasn’t helped his chances of earning a new club.

The former Sassuolo man was on a poor run of form as his country exited the competition in the group stages.

He is now expected to face his club future and he would ideally want an improvement on his previous playing time.

Massimiliano Allegri may give every player at the club new chances to earn a spot in the team, but that might not still get him into the starting XI.

Tuttomercatoweb says the defender is returning to Juventus, but his future remains unclear.

Juve knows he might not get a spot in their first team and they are open to letting him leave them.

However, they are asking for 30m euros for a player that isn’t even an established starter on their team.

The Bianconeri know they would be better off allowing him to leave so that they won’t keep paying wages to a redundant player.

However, they remain intent on earning their asking price before they allow him to leave them.

The report adds the uncertainty around him might see his future get decided late on in the transfer window.