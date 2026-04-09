Juventus are open to selling Jonathan David just one year following his arrival in Turin, and luckily for the striker, he still has several admirers in Europe.

The 26-year-old established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Ligue 1 during his time at LOSC Lille between 2020 and 2025.

The Canadian is also his national team’s all-time top goalscorer, with 39 goals from 75 international caps. However, he hasn’t been as prolific on Italian soil.

West Ham & Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Jonathan David

This season, David has only scored seven goals and provided five assists in his 40 appearances for Juventus.

When Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik were unavailable, the Brooklyn native became Luciano Spalletti’s first choice, but he simply couldn’t convince the head coach, who felt that he lacked the required attributes to lead the line for Juventus, arguing that the team has been lacking a genuine target man.

Therefore, the writing is on the wall for David, who would definitely be sold for the right offer, as Tuttosport reports.

As the source explains, the Canadian remains popular in France, with Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon both interested in bringing him back to Ligue 1.

Moreover, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest had enquired about his services in January, before eventually signing other Serie A strikers, namely Lorenzo Lucca and Taty Castellanos.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper doesn’t rule out another attempt in the summer, especially with Lucca and Castellanos failing to deliver the goods in front of goal.

Juventus willing to sell David for €25 million

According to Tuttosport, Juventus would be happy to offload David for €25m-€30m. After all, the Old Lady signed the striker on a free transfer last year, so any figure they collect would constitute a pure capital gain.

Nevertheless, the Canadian international remains one of the club’s biggest earners with a yearly net salary of €6 million. Therefore, the biggest challenge for Juventus is to find a suitor willing to match his considerable wages.