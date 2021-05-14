Juventus asks for four months delay in salary payments

This has been a poor campaign for Juventus on the field with the Bianconeri now facing the prospect of not playing in the Champions League next season.

It seems things are even worse than just on the pitch with a new report claiming that Juve cannot pay salaries when due and have asked their players to accept delayed payments.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says Juventus has asked their players to accept a four months delay in salary payments to help the club financially.

The club’s players are some of the highest-paid in Italy and this has affected Juve’s finances.

The lack of income from several sources because of the coronavirus pandemic has been an important consideration in how the Bianconeri spend money.

Last year, they asked their players to accept delays on salary payments because of the pandemic and it helped the club to save around €90m, according to the report.

The latest delay will have a similar impact on their finances, but it remains unclear if the players will also agree to it.

The report says the months for which the players have been asked to accept delays in payments include: March, April, May and June.