Jadon Sancho is becoming an important transfer target for Juventus as the Bianconeri intensify their pursuit of the Manchester United star.

The Old Lady is expected to sign two wingers before the transfer window closes, and they have been in talks to sign Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina. However, negotiations for Gonzalez have stalled in recent days.

Juventus has now shifted its focus towards Sancho, who appears to have fallen down the pecking order at United.

The Red Devils are reportedly open to letting the attacker leave before the transfer window closes and could be willing to sell him for as low as €40 million. However, even if Juventus prefers a loan deal, they would face challenges in covering his wages.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has requested that United cover part of Sancho’s wages to facilitate the move. His current salary is too high for Juventus to bear alone, making United’s contribution crucial to any potential deal.

Juve FC Says

Sancho did well on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season and will be a fine addition to our group, but we do not have so much money to gamble on him.