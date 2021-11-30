Juventus assert their domination in win over Salernitana

Juventus were 2-0 winners in Campania this evening, leaving Salernitana rock-bottom of the Serie A table.

The Old Lady started brightly, and the home side simply couldn’t deal with the quality of their rivals.

Both Dybala and Kulusevski had exciting chances early on, with the former having his effort saved by the goalkeeper, while the latter’s effort was whipped at pace, and narrowly missed the top corner.

We didn’t have to wait too long for us to find that crucial opener however, with the Argentine playing a neat one-two with the Swede before he launched a thundering strike into the right of the goal.

Shortly after we had the ball in the net once again. A free-kick had been parried into the path of Giorgio Chiellini right in front of goal, with the defender smashing it home from close-range, but VAR eventually ruled that Moise Kean had just strayed offside at the time the set-play was taken.

We went into the break knowing that we should maybe have been ahead by more, but would have felt comfortable with the way the match was played, but our opponents came out with a plan.

Salernitana began the half by keeping a high-line at the back, and it had allowed them to carve out a couple of chances to score, with Luca Ranieri’s effort coming off the inside of the post and running across the goal and clearing away.

Their positivity was nipped in the bud in the 70th minute when Alvaro Morata (who had only been on the field a few minutes) poked home from Federico Bernadeschi’s cross down the byline.

That goal definitely took the steam out of the home side, who began to suffer again, while Paulo Dybala and Kulu continued to threaten to carve open the home side once more.

We did have the ideal chance to seal the game at 3-0 when Morata was fouled in the box to give us a penalty, but our number 10 slipped and sent the ball way over the goal with the final kick of the game.

Matias Soule came on just before the penalty was taken for his debut senior appearance, but he didn’t get a single touch of the ball due to coming on with the game over.

It was a nice performance all-round from Juve, with Dybala and Kulusevski deserving extra praise for their work this evening, but against this opposition it is hard to gauge just how good we were.

Patrick