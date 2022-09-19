Juventus assistant boss blames Benfica defeat for the loss to Monza

Juventus assistant manager Marco Landucci admits their loss to Benfica may have affected them psychologically.

He made this comment after the Bianconeri suffered a humiliating 1-0 loss to Monza in Serie A yesterday.

Juve had been hopeful they would earn all the points from the fixture, but it was not to be.

It means they have won none of their last five matches and three have ended in losses.

It is an embarrassing run of form for a team that wants to win the league title at the end of this campaign.

However, the loss against Portuguese giants Benfica may have affected their confidence, reckons Landucci.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Perhaps the defeat to Benfica was more of a psychological blow than we realised, but again, these are excuses and excuses are of no help. We just have to shut up and work hard.

“Obviously, nobody is happy right now, but in order to emerge from this situation, we can only work hard and do better. We seem to start well and then stop playing, so the only method is to work and everyone raises their game to work in the same direction.”

Juve FC Says

This is one of the worst excuses we can receive for losing to Monza.

Benfica and the boys from Brianza are on different football levels, and this game offered us a good chance to get back to form.

However, we have failed to take it and now we need to come back from the international break in better shape.