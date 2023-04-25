Juventus assistant manager fined and banned for insulting Spalletti

Juventus’ assistant manager Marco Landucci has been fined and banned after he insulted Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti in a heated exchange.

Napoli defeated the Bianconeri 1-0 in Turin, thanks to a very late goal and it certainly was not the result the Black and Whites expected.

Juve was disappointed to have lost and several incidences in the game had raised tensions.

Landucci reportedly told Spalletti he would ‘eat his heart out’, but the Partenopei gaffer did not react and just walked away.

Football Italia reveals Landucci has now been fined €5000 and given a one-match ban, which means he will miss the Bianconeri’s upcoming game.

Juve FC Says

The loss to Napoli was painful and certainly affected our coaching staff just as it affected everyone on the ground.

We know Napoli is the top side in the league this term, but they should not be winning in our stadium.

We must move on from that fixture and win the next one on our fixture list because there is hardly time to waste wondering why we did not win that game.

Some of our players have been terrible lately and must improve for our results to get better.