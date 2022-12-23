Juventus assured Di Maria will be motivated when he returns

Angel di Maria played a starring role as Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the attacker is expected to bring some of that form back to Juventus.

The Bianconeri consider him the one man who can help them maintain their fine form in the first half of the season in the second.

However, having won the World Cup, some fans will feel he will no longer have the motivation to do well at club level, considering he has nothing else to win.

However, the former Argentine player Gustavo Dellepiane says he will remain as motivated as ever.

He tells Tuttojuve:

“Di Maria? He will return to Juventus very motivated. I don’t know if he will stay in black and white or go elsewhere, but he will not return to Argentina ” in Europe.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been in terrific form since he joined us, and we expect him to continue where he stopped when he returns to the club in a few days.

The second half of the season is important to the club and he will win several individual accolades if he returns and helps us win the league.

However, everyone else at the club must be in fine form too, before his contributions help us win trophies.