Aston Villa and Juventus are preparing to lock horns on Wednesday in a vital Champions League contest, but the two clubs’ rivalry could also extend to the transfer market.

According to CaughtOffside, the Villains could be interested in Joshua Zirkzee who is desperate to end his misery at Manchester United as as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old reached stardom for his exploits at Bologna under Thiago Motta last season, but has been unable to replicate his form following his big-money switch to Old Trafford. He has only scored a single goal since joining the club, and has been on the receiving end of some scathing criticism from the English media and club supporters alike.

Therefore, Zirkzee has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A through the gates of Juventus. Even though the club’s football director Cristiano Giuntoli insisted that the Bianconeri won’t sign a new striker in January as long as Arkadiusz Milik completes his return from injury, many observers are doubting this statement, expecting the Old Lady to pull off a move to strengthen the attack, especially if an inviting opportunity presents itself.

As the report explains, new Man United boss Ruben Amorim has made up his mind, as he hasn’t been too impressed by the former Bologna man. In his post-match interview, the Portuguese manager noted that Zirkzee must be more involved in the box rather roaming all over the pitch.

So despite Aston Villa’s interest, the source identifies Juventus as the favorites in the race to sign the Netherlands international. After all, the player himself has reportedly requested a return to Italy where he still enjoys great esteem, while a reunion with Motta would be the icing on the cake.

Moreover, the Red Devils would prefer to send the striker abroad rather than reinforcing a direct Premier League foe.

So while the cards are clearly in the Bianconeri’s favor, it remains to be seen if an agreement with Man United will see the light in January.