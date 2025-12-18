Juventus are one of three clubs vying for the services of AZ Alkmaar’s teenage sensation, Bendeguz Kovacs.

In recent years, the Bianconeri have developped a knack for poaching some of the most exciting teenagers in Europe, the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Vasilije Adzic.

The arrival of Damien Comolli earlier this year only consolidated this strategy, as the Frenchman has set new transfer market standards, based on poaching young and affordable youngsters.

Juventus eyeing a move for Bendeguz Kovacs

According to Calciomercato.it, Juventus have set their sights on Kovacs, a young striker who has been bagging goals for fun in the Netherlands’ youth leagues.

The 18-year-old is a colossal centre-forward who stands at 1,99m. He started his career in his native Hungary at Debrecen, before moving to the Netherlands in 2021.

After experiences at ARC Alphen and Ajax, Kovacs joined AZ Alkmaar last summer. The teenager has thus far netted 13 goals in just 12 outings for the team’s U19 side in the Dutch league, while also contributing with four strikes and an assist in his four UEFA Youth League appearances.

The source adds that Juventus aren’t the only club interested in the Hungarian talent, as Aston Villa and Stuttgart are also keeping close tabs on his development.

Nevertheless, Alkmaar don’t intend to give up on his services easily, as they have him under contract until the summer of 2028.

Juventus need striking reinforcement as Dusan Vlahovic is set to leave

As the source notes, Juventus are expected to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic, who has suitors in Bayern Munich and Milan. The Serbian will likely leave on a free transfer, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Therefore, the Bianconeri might consider Kovacs as a long-term replacement for the departing 25-year-old, although he still has to prove himself on the senior level.