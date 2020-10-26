Juventus at risk of dropping behind in title chase (Opinion)

Juventus have dropped a lot more points than they would have been comfortable with after only five matches played, and are already at risk of losing touch with Serie A’s leaders.

Our team has actually won one of their four fixtures so far this season, with a 3-0 walkover being handed to us, which has boosted us up to nine points.

That win could still be taken back, with Napoli likely to dispute the decision, but we have to concentrate on our own form, and our actual results.

AC Milan are currently on course to win at home to Roma tonight, with 39 year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic refusing to act his age by scoring his fifth goal in only three matches, and he isn’t alone in looking impressive for his side.

Napoli would also have a perfect tally of wins so far if they were to exclude their loss to Juventus, and they have looked exciting and consistent both in attack and defence, and look the ones to beat so far this season.

Juventus have had plenty of issues to deal with so far this season, with a number of key players missing with injury, and having to play without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for the last two matches, but we are already at risk of falling behind, and that is without counting on the likely pushes up the table of Atalanta and Inter Milan, or the shock in-form side Sassuolo.

We are already dangerously at risk of missing out on clinching our tenth consecutive league title, and I fear we may even struggle to secure Champions League football at this rate.

Is there a chance Juve could miss out on the top four? Could Milan be shock contenders for the title?

Patrick