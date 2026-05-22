Luciano Spalletti has reportedly signed a new two-year contract with Juventus, a deal that is expected to keep him at the club until the summer of 2028 as the Bianconeri continue their long-term rebuilding project.

Since taking charge in Turin, Spalletti has overseen noticeable improvements within the squad and has convinced the club’s hierarchy that he is the right manager to lead Juventus into a new era. His work with the current group of players has earned praise internally, and the club are expected to support him with further additions once the season comes to an end.

Juventus Progress Under Spalletti

Spalletti is widely regarded as one of the top managers in Italian football and has continued to strengthen that reputation through his work at Juventus. The club believe he has demonstrated an ability to maximise the potential of the players currently available to him while maintaining competitiveness during a challenging campaign.

Despite those improvements, frustrations reportedly remain behind the scenes regarding the lack of support he received during the January transfer window. Several attacking targets identified by the manager failed to arrive, leaving Juventus short in key areas as they battled to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Future Depends On Summer Backing

According to Football Italia, despite recently agreeing a new contract, Spalletti could still consider leaving Juventus this summer if he does not receive the level of backing he expects from the club during the transfer window.

The report states that the manager believes higher quality additions are essential if Juventus are to challenge seriously next season and compete consistently at the highest level. He is reportedly unwilling to begin another campaign without significant improvements to the squad.

Spalletti is now said to be focused on ensuring that the team is rebuilt to match his ambitions, with discussions expected to continue between the manager and club officials over recruitment plans for the summer.

Juventus are therefore facing a crucial transfer window as they attempt to retain the confidence of a manager they view as central to their long-term future.