Juventus at risk of missing out on signing Barcelona attacker

Juventus has a long-standing interest in the services of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The attacker is one of the finest talents at Barca and he is one man who can easily fit into the squad of most clubs.

Juve has been on the market for the best players they can find and sees Torres as one man who can easily make them much stronger.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Luis Enrique could become the next manager of Atletico Madrid and that will affect the future of Torres.

If the ex-Spain manager becomes the gaffer of the Madrid side, he will make Torres one of his first buys and deny Juve the chance to add the Spaniard to their group.

Juve FC Says

Torres has been one of the finest attackers in Europe in the last few seasons, yet he is still just 22, which means he will be a good long-term investment for any club that adds him to their squad.

However, if Enrique gets the Atleti job, it will be hard for us to convince him to move away from Spain.

But, having spent some time in England, we might be able to convince him to try yet another country again soon.