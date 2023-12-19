Juventus manager Max Allegri is yet to be fully convinced of Kelvan Phillips, according to the latest reports emerging from Italy.

The Bianconeri are currently searching the market for an affordable profile who can make up for the deficit in the middle of the park amidst the absences of the suspended Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

In recent months, Philips has surfaced as one of the leading candidates for the role.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has publicly announced that the Englishman is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium. His limited number of appearances certainly suggests so.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italian giants have already taken concrete action on this front.

Juventus are looking to find a suitable formula that allows them to land the England international while remaining within their financial limits.

However, the Turin-based newspaper believes that Allegri hasn’t yet given the green light to the operation.

The Livorno native still has his doubts about the player and whether or not he represents the best option for the club.

As the report notes, the Bianconeri have several other candidates on the shortlist. Thus, they might end up turning their attention towards one or more alternatives.

Phillips is a Leeds United youth product who rose to prominence under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The midfielder’s exploits earned him a big-money switch to Man City in the summer of 2022. However, he hasn’t been able to carve himself a significant role at Guardiola’s court.

This season, the England international has thus far made nine appearances across all competitions, twice as a starter.