Juventus and Atalanta are looking to mend the fences following some intense days on the Teun Koopmeiners track.

The Bianconeri have been chasing the Dutch midfielder for months but to no avail. Their offers remain short of Atalanta’s asking price which is set at 60 million euros.

So despite agreeing terms with the player months ago, the Old Lady hasn’t been able to put the deal over the line.

Frustrated by the delay, Koopmeiners decided to take manners into his own hands by refusing to train with the team.

While the 26-year-old was hoping to force an exit with this maneuver, it appears that his move his controversial move has backfired. Irked by the player’s demeanor, Atalanta are threatening to pull the trigger on the negotiations.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus have scheduled an imminent meeting with La Dea to resolve the situation.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri have already missed out on another primary target in Jean-Clair Tobido who signed for West Ham as Juve failed to reach an agreement with Nice over the formula.

Therefore, the Old Lady has decided to adopt a more cautious approach in the negotiations with Atalanta to avoid a similar scenario.

Cristiano Giuntoli and Co are looking to repair the rapport between all the parties and try to finally unblock the transfer.

Juventus will reportedly offer 50 million euros with another 5M as bonuses. So it remains to be seen if these figures will be sufficient to convince the stubborn Bergamese.