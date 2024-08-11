Juventus and Atalanta are looking to mend the fences following some intense days on the Teun Koopmeiners track.
The Bianconeri have been chasing the Dutch midfielder for months but to no avail. Their offers remain short of Atalanta’s asking price which is set at 60 million euros.
So despite agreeing terms with the player months ago, the Old Lady hasn’t been able to put the deal over the line.
Frustrated by the delay, Koopmeiners decided to take manners into his own hands by refusing to train with the team.
While the 26-year-old was hoping to force an exit with this maneuver, it appears that his move his controversial move has backfired. Irked by the player’s demeanor, Atalanta are threatening to pull the trigger on the negotiations.
So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus have scheduled an imminent meeting with La Dea to resolve the situation.
As the source explains, the Bianconeri have already missed out on another primary target in Jean-Clair Tobido who signed for West Ham as Juve failed to reach an agreement with Nice over the formula.
Therefore, the Old Lady has decided to adopt a more cautious approach in the negotiations with Atalanta to avoid a similar scenario.
Cristiano Giuntoli and Co are looking to repair the rapport between all the parties and try to finally unblock the transfer.
Juventus will reportedly offer 50 million euros with another 5M as bonuses. So it remains to be seen if these figures will be sufficient to convince the stubborn Bergamese.
3 Comments
Loca was totally lost in the Atl M game as a forwarding midfielder. Juven r desperate to sign a better midfielder or two, Fagioli was a disaster too.
The worst was DV9. Can’t imagine the previous management wasted so much money on him. He is worthy no more than 40m and 4m salary.Stop buying any craps from Fiorentina and Sassuolo.
If either Chiesa or Yildiz were playing as the Striker instead of Vlahovic Juve could easily score 2 goals. I can’t believe this clueless club wants to send Chiesa out for free and keep that slow tank DV9 with that huuuuge paycheck who can’t literally shoot a ball
Vlahovic is receiving more supplies but his finishing is very poor. He needs to be doing better. Am not convinced about Locateli. He doesn’t seem like a top midfielder to me