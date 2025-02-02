EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 14: Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus during the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 14, 2024 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus would have to overcome competition from Atalanta if they wish to acquire the services of Nicolo Bertola.

As reported in previous days, the Bianconeri are monitoring the 21-year-old who has been making waves in Serie B. The central defender is a youth product of Spezia who has now cemented himself as a stalwart at the back for the first team.

This season, he has made 20 appearances in Italy’s second tier, showcasing a knack for goal contribution as evidenced by his three strikes and two assists.

But according to La Gazzetta della Sport via TuttoJuve, Atalanta have been keen to sign the Italy U21 starlet for a while and will attempt to do so in the coming hours.

La Dea are looking to pounce on Bertola’s expiring contract to secure his signature for a relatively low fee. Gian Piero Gasperini would like to add the player immediately to his squad given the lack of options at the back amidst the current injury crisis, as Sead Kolasinac has now joined Giorgio Scalvini and Odilon Kossounou on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, Spezia won’t be satisfied with mere compensation in the shape of bonuses, but are requesting a transfer fee of 1.5 million euros.

The Ligurians have upped their asking price as they know that Juventus are also on the player’s trail. Moreover, the Bianconeri would be willing to leave the youngster on loan at Spezia until the end of the season, which would boost their chances of securing a promotion to Serie A.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri remain more occupied by bolstering their ranks for the second half of the season. After signing Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga, they’ll be looking to round off their January business by securing the services of Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly who is reportedly close to joining Thiago Motta’s squad.