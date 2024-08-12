Juventus and Atalanta reportedly held a positive summit on Sunday to resolve the recent controversy surrounding the Teun Koopmeiners affair.

The Bianconeri have been pursuing the Dutchman for quite some time now and even managed to find an agreement with his entourage over personal terms.

However, the Old Lady’s offers remain short of Atalanta’s asking price which is set at 60 million euros.

For his part, the 26-year-old is eager to make a move to Turin, but his attempts to force his way out of Bergamo caused quite a stir.

The midfielder has been refusing to train with the group, a behavior that irked Gian Piero Gasperini and the rest of Atalanta who threatened to pull the plug on the transfer.

As reported yesterday, this development prompted an urgent meeting between Juventus and Atalanta to clear the air, as the Bianconeri wouldn’t want to jeopardize the operation and waste months of work down the drain.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the summit between the two sides was a positive one, as Atalanta made it clear that they have no issues with Juventus, but they would have preferred a different behavior from the player over the past few weeks.

So now it’s up to Juve to forge an offer that meets Atalanta’s asking price, or at the very least, comes close to it.

This could be a transfer fee of 50 million euros plus add-ons that can lift the sum to a figure close to 60 million.

In the meantime, La Dea have identified a direct replacement in the shape of Celtic’s Matt O’Riley, and they continue to work on a deal for the Denmark international.