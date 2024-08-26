Juventus are looking to make one last push in their long and exhausting attempts to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have been linked with the 26-year-old since January. Since then, they have signed seven first-team players, but have yet to put this particular deal over the line.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady remains confident in her ability to poach the player’s signature, even if the talks between the two clubs go to the wire.

Juventus have long had an agreement in hand with the player who remains hellbent on making the move to Turin. Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. have agreed with Koopmeiners’ entourage on a five-year contract with a salary worth 4 million euros per year.

And yet, the Serie A giants haven’t been able to sway the stubborn La Dea who insists on collecting 60 million euros to part ways with the attacking midfielder.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Tuesday will be the decisive day on that particular front.

Juve’s offer has already reached circa 55 million. So with a few adjustments, the white smoke could eventually emerge.

Therefore, Juventus fans will be keeping a close eye on this particular front tomorrow, as the news of an agreement between the two clubs could finally arrive after months of anticipation.

The Bianconeri have already added Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram to their midfield ranks, but Koopmeiners would be the cherry on top.

The Netherlands international enjoyed a sensational campaign last term, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

But it must be noted that the player hasn’t been training with Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad over the past few weeks in his attempts to force his exit, so he might not be in an optimal physical condition.