This Sunday, Juventus and Atalanta will clash heads in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A campaign.

Although the two clubs sit 3rd and fourth in the table, they’re still in contention for the Scudetto title, especially following last weekend’s 1-1 draw between Napoli and Inter, leaving all four clubs within a six-point gap.

But in addition to this weekend’s big showdown at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus and Atalanta are also rivals on the market.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, these two clubs have emerged as the main favourites in the race for Nicolo Bertola.

The 21-year-old has been one of the main revelations of the Serie B campaign thanks to his exploits with Spezia. The young defender is a youth product of the Aquilotti who has now become a protagonist at the back for Ligurians in their push for a Serie A promotion.

In addition to his defensive prowess, the young center-back has showcased a knack for goal contribution, as evidenced by his three goals and two assists in 22 Serie B appearances.

But while Spezia have been desperate to maintain their hold over their academy product, Bertola has no desire to linger at the club any longer, thus refusing all contract renewal offers. The Italy U21 starlet is now heading to the exit door, as he’ll become a free agent by June.

This situation rendered the youngster all the more desirable, with some of Italy’s biggest clubs lurking around, looking to snap up his services on a free transfer.

But while Inter have recently been linked to the player, the Turin-based newspaper insists this could be a two-horse race between Juventus and Atalanta.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be able to add a promising young defender to their ranks ahead of next season.