Juventus-Atletico Madrid friendly canceled due to violent clashes

Following the Soccer Champions Tour in the United States and the Villar Perosa event, Juventus still had one friendly to contend in their pre-season.

The Bianconeri were supposed to meet Atletico Madrid in Tel Aviv on Sunday night in a battle between two clubs who have become recurring opponents in the Champions Leagues.

The Old Lady has already clashed heads with the other two major La Liga clubs while in the United States, registering a 2-2 draw with Barcelona before succumbing to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid

Earlier this morning, the Mundo Deportivo (via Calciomercato) reported that the encounter between Juventus and the Spaniards risks cancelation due to last night’s deadly events in Gaza strip.

As the report explains, the violent clashes in Israel renewed on Friday night, with 160 rockets and 30 air attacks launched between conflicting armed forces, leaving 11 persons dead in Gaza. Thus, the match could be canceled for safety reasons.

Nonetheless, the event’s organizer Dani Benhaim (the managing director of the Comtec company) assured that there is no change in plans for the moment, with the two teams continuing their preparations as per schedule.

Yet, Juve’s official website later confirmed the cancelation, while promising ticket owners to reimburse them within 14 days.