Juventus are reportedly pondering a last-ditch move for Atletico Madrid centre-forward Alexander Sorloth, who has been on their shortlist for quite some time.

Club officials Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini have been scrambling to bolster the squad with a new striker, as requested by Luciano Spalletti. However, they have thus far found no joy in the mission.

The Bianconeri missed out on Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri, before turning to Randal Kolo Muani. But while the Paris Saint-Germain striker is keen to rejoin the Serie A side, Tottenham Hotspur are refusing to cut his loan deal short.

Juventus considering deadline-day onslaught for Alexander Sorloth

At this stage, Juventus have yet to completely give up on Kolo Muani. Even Spalletti admitted following Sunday’s win over Parma, that the club is still pursuing the Frenchman.

But due to the complicated situation, the directors have been keeping other tracks alive. On Sunday, they reportedly enquired about Mauro Icardi.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Galatasaray have locked up the Argentine bomber, as they have no plans of allowing him to join their next Champions League opponents.

Alexander Sorloth (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Di Marzio also reveals that Juventus are showing interest in Sorloth, and they could launch a late attempt to recruit the big centre-forward on deadline day.

Alexander Sorloth: Background, stats & contract

The well-travelled Norwegian is a towering striker who represented the likes of Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal in the past. He has been playing his football at Atletico Madrid since the summer of 2024.

With Julian Alvarez establishing himself as the main centre-forward in Diego Simeone’s plans, Sorloth isn’t considered an automatic starter at the club, but he still managed to bag 10 goals in his 30 appearances this term.

The 30-year-old’s contract with the Spanish capital club is valid until June 2028.