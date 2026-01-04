Juventus have reportedly enquired about the availability of Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth, as they could try to bolster their attacking ranks in January.

Following his arrival at the club in late October, Luciano Spalletti identified Dusan Vlahovic as his ultimate first choice up front.

However, the Serbian suffered a high-grade lesion that could keep him out until the spring, leaving the 66-year-old with a selection headache.

Juventus left with a misfiring striking department

Arkadiuz Milik has recently returned to the squad following an 18-month injury ordeal, but it remains unclear when his condition will allow him to take the field in a competitive fixture.

Therefore, the Juventus manager has no choice but to entrust either Jonathan David or Lois Openda with a starting berth.

The Canadian was given the nod on Saturday, but he messed up his opportunity with a tame spot-kick that cost Juventus two points against Lecce.

Openda has fared slightly better in recent weeks, but was also guilty of squandering a promising injury-time chance that would have won the Bianconeri the match.

Alexander Sorloth (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Therefore, La Stampa (via TuttoJuve) reveals that new Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini could address the situation by signing a new striker in January.

The newspaper claims that the Serie A giants have revived their interest in Sorloth, who could leave Atletico Madrid this month.

Juventus eyeing a move for Alexander Sorloth

As the source explains, Diego Simeone’s ranks are crammed with top attacking talent, so the 30-year-old hasn’t always been in the starting lineup, even though he remains an important part of the rotation.

This season, the Norwegian international made 22 appearances across all competitions, contributing with five goals and one assist. He has been with the Colchoneros since making the move from Villarreal in the summer of 2024.

Nevertheless, Sorloth remains tied to the Spanish capital club with a contract valid until June 2028, so snatching his services in the middle of the campaign might be a tall order for Ottolini and Juventus.