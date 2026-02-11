Francisco Conceição has returned to training with the Juventus first team after spending several days working away from the main group. The Portuguese attacker has struggled with fitness issues, and Juve is determined to reduce the risk of recurring injuries that have disrupted his momentum.

Conceição is one of the players Luciano Spalletti has greatly admired since taking charge of the Bianconeri. After spending last season on loan at the club, he pushed to secure a permanent transfer in the summer, underlining his desire to continue his career in Turin. His commitment to Juventus is evident, and the club is equally focused on helping him fulfil his considerable potential.

Managing Fitness and Expectations

This season offers Conceição a significant opportunity to make a lasting impact. Juventus are carefully managing his workload in an effort to maintain his fitness for the decisive stages of the campaign. His technical quality, creativity, and attacking intelligence make him a valuable asset when available, and keeping him fit remains a priority for the coaching staff.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Conceição recently participated fully in team training after previously working separately from the group in recent sessions. His reintegration into collective training is an encouraging development as the club prepares for a crucial run of fixtures.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Key Role in Season Run In

Conceição is expected to play an important role in the remaining matches of the season, with Juventus aiming to secure a finish inside the Champions League places. Achieving that objective will require a swift return to consistent winning form and a demonstration of resilience in high-pressure encounters.

If he can remain injury-free, Conceição has the talent to influence decisive moments and provide the spark Juventus needs. His availability could prove instrumental as the Old Lady seeks to meet its targets and conclude the campaign on a strong note.