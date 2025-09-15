Francisco Conceição was absent from Juventus’ victory over Inter Milan after returning early from international duty with Portugal due to injury. His absence was felt by the Bianconeri, who regard him as a vital figure in their attacking setup and had hoped he would be available for such an important fixture.

Manager Igor Tudor kept the possibility of his inclusion open until the very morning of the match, but ultimately, Conceição was unable to recover sufficiently. Juventus opted not to risk him, particularly as they had enough depth in attacking positions to manage without him on this occasion.

Preparation for the Champions League

The focus now shifts to the Champions League, where Juventus are set to face Borussia Dortmund this week. Conceição will be eager to return in time for the European tie, but uncertainty remains regarding his fitness. According to Calciomercato, the winger did not join group training and instead continued an individual programme designed to help him regain full fitness at the Allianz Stadium.

This situation leaves Juventus with an important decision to make. While Conceição’s inclusion would undoubtedly strengthen their attacking options, the club may take a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the injury. At this stage, it appears increasingly likely that he could miss the midweek fixture and only return at the weekend.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Managing Conceição’s Return

Conceição’s creativity and dynamism make him one of Juventus’ most effective attacking outlets, and his return will be welcomed once he is fully fit. However, the club’s depth in forward areas ensures that there is no pressing need to rush him back prematurely. A measured recovery could be more beneficial in the long term, ensuring he is available for the crucial run of fixtures ahead.

For now, Juventus must balance their immediate needs with the importance of safeguarding one of their key talents. Conceição’s absence is a setback, but with suitable alternatives available, the Bianconeri can afford to manage his return carefully while maintaining their competitive edge.