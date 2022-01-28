Juventus attacker welcomes his former teammate, Vlahovic

Federico Chiesa has welcomed Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in a transfer that reunites the former Fiorentina attackers.

Vlahovic has become the latest Juventus star groomed by La Viola.

The Serbian has been in dominant form at the Florence club in this campaign and he is now set to continue his fine performances at the Allianz Stadium.

Chiesa was a teammate of the 22-year-old for two seasons between 2018 and 2020 before he moved to Juve on loan.

He is currently on the treatment table after tearing his ACL. However, he is following the transfer market closely and sent a message to his new teammate on Instagram.

He posted an image of both of them on opposing sides and captioned the post: “Happy birthday Vlahovic. And welcome to Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

An attack with Vlahovic and Chiesa is one that opponents would fear. Unfortunately, the Azzurri star might not play for the club for the rest of this season.

Vlahovic’s goals will almost certainly secure a top-four spot for us at the end of this season.

When he and Chiesa play together from the next campaign, we can be confident of winning yet another Scudetto title.