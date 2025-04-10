Juventus are looking to make some attacking reinforcements to their ranks this summer, and a report in the Italian media trimmed down the options for now.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri will be looking to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic whose contract will expire a year later.

Moreover, Randal Kolo Muani’s future remains shrouded in mystery, as it also hinges on Paris Saint-Germain’s plans. As for Arkadiusz Milik, the management will be seeking a contract termination as the Pole has been on the sidelines for 10 months with no signs of an imminent return.

Therefore, Juventus will probably need a couple of attacking additions for next season.

As the source explains, Victor Osimhen remains the ultimate dream for the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli who would cherish a reunion with his old Napoli pupil. However, the Nigerian bomber will command a transfer fee of 80 million euros, which could render him an unattainable target for the Bianconeri.

Juve are also keeping tabs on Osimhen’s countryman, Ademola Lookman, who appears destined to leave Atalanta following a complicated season in Bergamo. Nevertheless, the versatile attacker wouldn’t come cheap either, as he could cost a figure in the region of 60 million euros.

However, his teammate Mateo Retegui might be slightly more affordable, despite leading the Serie A goal-scorers chart.

Finally, the source mentions Lorenzo Lucca who has been delivering the goods at Udinese over the past two campaigns, although he sparked some controversy in recent weeks after refusing to leave spot-kick duties to his captain, Florian Thauvin.

Nevertheless, Juventus would also face stern competition for the two Italian internationals. For instance, Lucca reportedly has suitors in the Premier League, including Manchester United.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Juventus will end up signing one of these four strikers, or turn to alternative profiles.