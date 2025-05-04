Juventus still consider Victor Osimhen as their primary transfer target to bolster their attacking ranks in the summer.

The club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, was the one who first brought the 26-year-old to Serie A during his time at Napoli, and he’s now keen to reunite with his old pupil in Turin.

The Nigerian star is currently enjoying a prosperous season on loan at Galatasaray, but he’s expected to move towards bigger things in the summer. The bomber has several suitors in the Premier League, but Juventus remain on his heels.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are hoping to find a way to lure Osimhen to Continassa, despite it being a thorny task.

Victor Osimhen remains the priority for Juventus

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, would loathe to sell his top-notch striker to his arch-rivals.

The Bianconeri could attempt to activate the player’s release clause by splashing 75 million euros, but this remains a hefty sum.

Juve might try to raise funds by selling some of their players, while securing Champions League football will be crucial in this regard.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper reveals that the Old Lady is also keeping tabs on four alternative options, beginning with Serie A top goalscorer, Mateo Retegui. Nevertheless, Juve must know from experience that dealing with Atalanta is seldom easy, especially when it comes to an in-form player.

Juventus have five strikers on shortlist

Osimhen’s compatriot and namesake, Victor Boniface, has also emerged on the scene. The 24-year-old played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s all-conquering 2023/24 campaign, but this season, his momentum was halted by injuries.

The source also names Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca as another potential candidate for the role, although he wouldn’t be the most exciting choice for the fans.

Finally, Georgiy Sudakov is mentioned, but the young Ukrainian isn’t a centre-forward but a second striker (or an attacking midfielder).