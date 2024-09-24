Following a lukewarm start to their Serie A campaign, the numbers show that Juventus are amongst the weakest sides in the league when going forward.

Thiago Motta’s adventure in black-and-white started on a bright note, with his men shrugging aside Como and Hellas Verona by three unanswered goals in the first two rounds of the season.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri are still stuck on six goals ever since, after firing blank in three straight goalless draws against Roma, Empoli and Napoli.

At the moment, the Bianconeri are statistically the strongest defense in Europe’s Top Five leagues, being the only club that has yet to concede a goal.

However, their attacking stats are leaving much to be desired, explains IlBianconero.

For instance, Juve’s 6 strikes put them in 11th place in Serie A in terms of goals scored. Moreover, the Bianconeri have only fired 53 shots towards the opponent’s goal, so they’re 14th in this regard.

Only 17 of these shots were on target, making them 13th in the league in this particular aspect.

But the most dire stat is reserved for the number of touches inside the opponent’s box. Juventus have only registered 81 touches, placing them in the 17th spot in Serie A.

Therefore, Motta will be looking to find a swift solution for his team’s barren displays which surely doesn’t reflect the competence of the attacking talent at his disposal.