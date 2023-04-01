Juventus attacking target is yet to decide his future

Juventus has a serious interest in Marcus Thuram and the Frenchman is keeping them waiting.

The attacker will be available as a free agent at the end of this season after refusing to extend his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Juve is hopeful they will win the race for his signature, but it is not straightforward because several other clubs also want to add him to their squad.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals the attacker is making his suitors wait because he has not yet made a decision on his future.

Reports say he is leaving Gladbach, but he is yet to pick a suitor and continues to leave his options open.

Juve FC Says

Thuram will add a different dimension to our attack and we have no player who is like him on our books now.

However, adding him to the group would be far from easy, especially if we do not have enough money to pull off the transfer.

As a free agent, he will likely join the club that offers him the most money and Juve’s financial situation will make them struggle to do that, especially if Premier League clubs want to sign him too.