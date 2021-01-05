Juventus attempt exchange deal involving Paul Pogba

Mirror Football says that Manchester United is interested in an exchange deal for the transfer of Paul Pogba, but they have rejected Juve’s player suggestion.

The Bianconeri is looking to seal the return of the French midfielder, who has been unhappy at the English club for some time now.

Pogba is almost certain to leave them at the end of this season as he struggles to be content amidst constant criticisms.

Juventus faces competition from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG for his signature, and they are keen to emerge as winners.

Calciomercato follows up the story and says that Juventus offered Aaron Ramsey as a part of an exchange deal for Pogba, but Manchester United doesn’t want the former Arsenal man.

They also rejected Douglas Costa, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

The good news is that Juventus is making progress in their bid to land the Frenchman with the report claiming that United will continue to negotiate with them and hopefully both teams will reach an agreement on the right terms and players.

Pogba was a fan favourite during his first stint at Juventus, and his return could help them win the elusive Champions League title.